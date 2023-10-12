Charities and community organisations in Lincolnshire are being urged to apply for a share of a £2 million winter support fund set up by National Grid Electricity Distribution to help tackle fuel poverty this winter.

Lincolnshire community groups can apply now to £2 million winter fund from National Grid to tackle fuel poverty. Photo: National Grid

National Grid’s Community Matters Fund has already supported more than 900 grassroots organisations since it was launched in 2021 as an urgent response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Now National Grid is calling on charities, councils and community groups of all sizes to apply for fuel poverty support grants of up to £10,000 from the latest phase of its fund. Grants will support grassroots organisations to tackle fuel poverty in their communities by helping people to save energy, keep their homes warm and access warm community spaces this winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Hayton, Director of Corporate Affairs at National Grid, said: “Unfortunately, many families will be continuing to struggle with the costs of keeping their homes warm this coming winter.

“Our fund will help to address fuel poverty and provide much needed support to those who need it most. The fund is open to all grassroots organisations in Sleaford that are working hard to support the most vulnerable in our communities. Projects that receive funding will provide a crucial lifeline by offering direct support and energy efficiency measures to help families and households stay warm this winter, contributing to the overall wellbeing and

resilience of the communities and homes we serve.

“Charities and community groups will also be given access to a wealth of invaluable resources, like free energy efficiency advice, so they can provide tailor-made, local support for the communities they work with.”

Support will be given to projects committed to:

● Helping people get energy tariff advice or support accessing funding schemes, including, but not limited to, winter fuel discounts and Social Fund schemes

Advertisement

Advertisement

● Providing energy efficiency or heating solutions to people living in fuel poverty

● Operating a ‘Warm Bank’ in a community building

● Improving energy efficiency in a community building used as a warm space

● Providing warm packs to vulnerable households e.g., radiator bleed keys, heavy curtains, blankets, radiator foil, etc.

● Other innovative approaches to combating fuel poverty

Registered charities, community groups and local authorities are all eligible to apply, using the application form available at www.nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund.