Fun and festive thrills in Skegness after Christmas market weathers storm

The long-anticipated event was cancelled last week due to Storm Bert and fears it would be too windy for the 50 stalls and 10 gazebos to set up in Tower Gardens.

However, organisers Skegness Carnival Committee say they are pleased to report the event not only went ahead on Saturday, the response to the new location was very positive.

Last year, the event was held in Lumley Avenue, having previously been held in Lumley Road – but due to road closures these posed great expense for the organisers and some complaints from traders.

Fortunately, thanks to Skegness Town Council, who now run Tower Gardens, no road closures were needed this year.

East Lindsey District Council also supported the event with a dispensation to the covenant associated with Tower Gardens that now allows trade stands on the public amenity for six events a year as well as charity stalls.

Stalls featured handmade crafts and gifts and the event also included food, non-alcoholic mulled wine and entertainment. To add extra festive atmosphere to the gardens, Skegness Carnival Committee bought garlands and Christmas lights for the stalls.

There was also a special treat for children excited about Santa, with an enclosure featuring reindeer for them to feed.

Caroline O’Neill, one of the organisers from Skegness Carnival Committee, said after the initial cancellation, the committee was delighted the market went ahead.

"Despite losing 28 stalls due to the last-minute date change, we managed to replace many of them, ensuring a great variety for the event,” she said.

"People really enjoyed themselves, and the new venue worked well for the market."

Steve Larner, clerk to Skegness Town Council, said they had been working closely with Skegness Carnival Committee to help make the event happen.

"Those who came said that it went well and was reasonably busy,” he said.

"I think the reindeer were a big attraction. There were certainly lots of people around and our café was quite busy for this time of year.

"All in all a success.”

1 . Skegness Christmas Market Mayor Coun Adrian Findley (right) with one of the organisers of the Skegness Christmas Market Caroline O'Neill (third left), and Skegness Royalty. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Christmas Market Gifts on sale at Skegness Christmas Market. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Christmas Market Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and Skegness Royalty at a stall with Mayoress Coun Sarah Staples. Photo: Barry Robinson