‘Fun and friendship’: Skegness hosts delegation from twin town of Bad Gandersheim

Amongst the 12-strong delegation, who were hosted by Skegness Twinning Association, was Ingrid Lohmann, Deputy Mayor of Bad Gandersheim.

"Through the twinning of our towns I associate a lot of friendship – always good times,” she said. “Every since I moved to Bad Gandershiem, which is 30 years ago, I have been taking part with the twinning – because I love to speak English and that was a chance.

"We have always had good times – there was nothing problamatic.

"It has been one of the most wonderful things I have experienced in local politics. It’s just about friendship.”

The sight-seeing tour, which included visiting seaside attractions as well as a trip to Lincoln, marked a 46-year relationship between the towns through twinning.

Skegness Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes hosted his first reception for the guests at the Tower Gardens Pavilion.

"It has been absolutely fantastic,” he said. “I’ve met them all – a couple of them got lost but we managed to find them so we are OK – but it’s an honour to be involved in this.

"For 46 years we have had this connection and it’s brilliant. Everyone is so friendly and it’s lovely to see.”

Members of Skegness Twinning Association are paying a return visit in September when they will be celebrating 10 years of the ‘Two Voices’ project, led by Skegness artist John Byford and connecting the town with Bad Gandersheim through art, culture and conversation..

One of the highlights will be the launch of a beautiful 48-page publication celebrating the relationship between the two towns.

1 . Twinning Association visit to Skegness A ceremony was held at the memory tree in Compass Gardens when twinning associations from Skegness and Bad Gandersheim gathered for fun and friendship. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . bad 3.jpg Fun, food and friendship was celebrated during the visit. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . bad 4.jpg Ingrid Lohmann, Deputy Mayor of Bad Gandersheim, enjoying a Skegness ice-cream with local artist John Byford. Photo: John Byford

4 . bad 5.jpg Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes, Ingrid Lohmann, Deputy Mayor of Bad Gandersheim, and Skegness artist John Byford during the reception at the Tower Gardens Pavilion. Photo: John Byford