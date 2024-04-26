Fun day to mark anniversary

Rhubarb Theatre performing at last year's community fun day.

​Jubilee Park is celebrating ten years as a community owned and run enterprise this year, and the trustees are hosting a Community Fun Day on Sunday May 11.

Running from 10am to 5pm, the event will include something for all the family, from music in the bandstand and children’s theatre to traditional games, stalls promoting local groups and organisations and the ever popular Dad’s Army bar.

The facility was first opened in 1935 and was owned and run by the former Woodhall Spa Urban District Council until 1974.

The newly formed East Lindsey District Council then took it over until 2011 when Jubilee Park returned to local council ownership and management, and the Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd (JPWS) charity was formed in May 2014 to run the facility.

Thanks to local support, dedicated staff and volunteers and guidance from a board of volunteer trustees, the Park has become a successful community enterprise with various fundraising events held throughout the year.

“We are busy planning ahead to make sure the park remains sustainable and financially secure to continue to thrive for future generations, ” said chair of Trustees Karen Brine.

“In the meantime, we hope our many friends and supporters will join us to mark this milestone in Jubilee Park’s long history.”