One of the biggest weeks of the year for fundraising for Skegness RNLI comes to an end today with an action-packed programme of events.

Lewis, Brad and characters from local attractions at Flag Day 2022

The annual Flag Week celebrations started on Monday dedicated with fundraisers and volunteer crew outside the Hildreds Shopping Centre to engage with the public about water safety and the lifeboat station's work.

Last night the crew embarked on their annual Stormy's Pubs & Clubs Tour, fundraising and raising awareness at venues including Skegness Holiday Park, Club Tropicana, Woody’s, Coastfields Holiday Village, Captain Jack's, and Happy Days and Stewarts Bar. The subtotal for the tour this year is already at £1350.64 with Flag Day usually being a busy evening across the venues.

Confirmed venues

Today’s Flag Day takes placeoutside the Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station Boathouse on Sunday (July 30) from 11am to 4pm. The day will be filled with fun, games, and family-orientated fundraising, culminating in a demonstration launch of the lifeboats at 3:00pm.

Planned activities for Flag Day include

Stalls and fun games for all the family

Meet members of the emergency services

Meet the volunteer Skegness RNLI Lifeboat crew

Explore our lifeboat station

Grab a picture with Stormy Stan

Meet members of the Haven Seaside Squad as well as the Blue Anchor Superstars

Lifeboats launch at 3pm

“Flag Week is always an exciting time for us at RNLI Skegness,” says Brad Johnson, Lifeboat Press Officer. “It's a fantastic opportunity to meet the public, share important water safety information, and raise funds to support our lifesaving work. We