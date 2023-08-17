Register
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Fun & Friendship Festival in Louth

​Those looking to find out what social groups Louth has to offer for need only visit the Priory Hotel this weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
The Fun & Friendship Festival will beheld at the Priory Hotel.The Fun & Friendship Festival will beheld at the Priory Hotel.
The Fun & Friendship Festival will beheld at the Priory Hotel.

The Fun & Friendship Festival will be coming to the Priory Hotel on Sunday (August 27) from 11am to 4pm, and more than 40 different clubs, activities, choirs, charities, and support groups within the community will be hosting stalls to show what they have to offer for prospective members.

The Fun & Friendship Festival seeks to bring people together through the power of neighbourly care and highlight the work of Neighbours Kitchen, an initiative dedicated to providing meals and assistance to those in need in our community.

There will also be an hugely varied selection of live music and choirs throughout the day, including a silent auction by MIND, yoga and zumba demonstrations.

Visitors can also have a go at some new crafts, wildlife, art, pre-loved books and jigsaws for sale, sports clubs, social clubs, organisations for children and teens, vintage tractors, model planes, and charities and support groups covering a wide range of needs.

At 11am, there will also be a scheduled three-mile walk around some of our beautiful Louth countryside starting and finishing at the Priory.

Admission is open to all and is an opportunity to support Neighbours Kitchen.

For more information, please contact organiser Amanda on 07501 461846.

Related topics:Mind