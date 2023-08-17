Fun & Friendship Festival in Louth

​Those looking to find out what social groups Louth has to offer for need only visit the Priory Hotel this weekend.

The Fun & Friendship Festival will beheld at the Priory Hotel.

The Fun & Friendship Festival will be coming to the Priory Hotel on Sunday (August 27) from 11am to 4pm, and more than 40 different clubs, activities, choirs, charities, and support groups within the community will be hosting stalls to show what they have to offer for prospective members.

The Fun & Friendship Festival seeks to bring people together through the power of neighbourly care and highlight the work of Neighbours Kitchen, an initiative dedicated to providing meals and assistance to those in need in our community.

There will also be an hugely varied selection of live music and choirs throughout the day, including a silent auction by MIND, yoga and zumba demonstrations.

Visitors can also have a go at some new crafts, wildlife, art, pre-loved books and jigsaws for sale, sports clubs, social clubs, organisations for children and teens, vintage tractors, model planes, and charities and support groups covering a wide range of needs.

At 11am, there will also be a scheduled three-mile walk around some of our beautiful Louth countryside starting and finishing at the Priory.

Admission is open to all and is an opportunity to support Neighbours Kitchen.