Fun fundraising events to raise Sleaford care home residents' spirits

Rotarians have supported a Sleaford care home in its efforts to keep up residents' spirits during the pandemic.

By Andy Hubbert
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:49 am
Holdingham Grange manager Hazel Whittaker presents the donation to Rotary president Cath Hamblin.

Care homes have faced significant difficulties during the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this manager of Glenholme Holdingham Grange care home Hazel Whittaker and her team have managed to keep residents' spirits high with innovative and varied events, while raising money for charity.

Hazel is a member of The Rotary Club of Sleaford and organised in-house events like coffee mornings, a raffle and cake stall to entertain residents. In so doing she raised money for Rotary charities.

Hazel is pictured handing over a cheque for £250 raised to Rotary Club President Cath Hamlin.

These events were so popular Hazel and team are planning to organise more.

