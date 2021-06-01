Funding boost for councils to ensure nobody needs to sleep rough in Lincolnshire

Councils across Lincolnshire share a vision that homelessness should be rare, brief and non-recurring.

Since 2018, the number of people sleeping rough across Lincolnshire, as measured by a Government led annual snapshot, has reduced by 56.4 per cent, h owever, rough sleeping is complex and there is more to do.

Lincolnshire councils have been successful in their applications for further Government funding to continue providing help and support to prevent rough sleeping and to help people to exit the streets successfully.

Councils have been given a funding boost to ensure nobody needs to sleep rough in Lincolnshire

The Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government has awarded nearly £3 million funding to Lincolnshire from the Government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This funding is one part of an unprecedented investment by Government this year to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping, part of the government’s drive to end rough sleeping by the end of this Parliament.

The funding will be allocated to allow councils to give help to those who need it to and to support for vital initiatives such as housing, specialist mental health support, help to address substance use and addictions, and more targeted support to help individuals to exit the streets for good.

Lincolnshire councils already offer a range of support for people who find themselves with nowhere to live and are pleased to be able to make continued progress, noting that preventing and reducing homelessness is an important contributor to the health and wellbeing of our communities.

Coun Owen Bierley, l eader of West Lindsey District Council, has welcomed the news.

He said: “The funding is a great opportunity for the districts to continue to work in partnership across Lincolnshire to support rough sleepers and those at risk of rough sleeping.”