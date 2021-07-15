West Lindsey District Council has made the decision to allocate funding for market traders by utilising some of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) awarded to the council from Central Government.

The ARG funding scheme was set up to support businesses severely impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

Coun John McNeill, vice chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “Street markets are a feature of community life in West Lindsey. The council recognises that the street markets have an important role to play in the regeneration of our town centres and the recovery of the high street following the Covid-19 crisis.

Gainsborough market

“We recognise that market traders may have been a sector which has suffered particularly badly throughout the crisis, but many traders have been unable to access other funding and this is where the Additional Restrictions Grant can support them.

“In order to encourage regular and new traders on Market Rasen Market, Caistor Market, Gainsborough General Market and Gainsborough Farmers’ and Craft Market, it has been agreed that the council will create the ‘Market Trader’s Grant’.”

Gainsborough holds a general market twice a week on a Tuesday and a Saturday, plus a monthly Farmers’ and Craft Market.