​Funding for Energy Bus secured to tackle fuel poverty

​​Funding has been secured for a new ‘Energy Bus’ to help tackle fuel poverty in East Lindsey.

​East Lindsey District Council is set to receive £662,154.24 through the Local Energy Advice Demonstrator competition to help tackle fuel poverty in some of our most rural and remote communities for a two-year programme, funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Four home energy advice officers will also be recruited, so that residents who may struggle to access help and advice will receive in-person support on their doorsteps to help tackle fuel poverty.

Coun Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council said: “This is a fantastic sum of money which will help us reach even more residents to enable them to improve their homes, save money, and live more comfortably and warmer.

“The Council’s Sustainable Warmth Team have helped transform the lives of many residents wanting to retrofit their homes and this two-year funding will now help us reach those people who may not know where to start in applying for grant funding or may find it harder to access information due to issues around digital and social exclusion.

“The mobile bus, a partnership with PECT, will give us the opportunity to go directly to communities, to deliver advice and start residents on the journey of living more comfortably and more efficiently. It will also provide a showcase to demonstrate the technologies that can help transform people’s homes while also reducing carbon emissions.”

The funding is part of £4m awarded to nine projects across the Midlands to support more than 30,000 people with energy advice.

Amanda Solloway, Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability, said: “We want everyone to be able to get expert advice on how to make their homes more energy efficient, no matter where they live, so they can save money.

“These innovative projects will bring that expertise right to people’s doorsteps, quite literally in some cases, ensuring people are given the best advice on how to save money on their bills and heat their homes for less without needing to search for it. This is alongside our investment of billions of pounds to improve energy efficiency across the country – reducing bills at the same time as making sure Britain’s homes are fit for the future.”