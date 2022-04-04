Projects worth a total of £15,000 will soon get underway in the area, with cash to be put towards helping vulnerable people in the town and supporting a local school.

The process of distributing this money has already begun and the intention is to get the cash into the hands of the successful applicants as soon as possible.

Each applicant will have the community on their progress every three months for the next year, with the money needing to be spent within the next 12 months.

Voluntary Centre Services is one of the five projects to get a share of £15,000

An event was held in Gainsborough at the Trinity Arts Centre where people voted for their favourite projects.

The successful projects were Gainsborough Crisis Action Team which will get £5,000, Voluntary Centre Services which will get £5,000, Restore Gainsborough which will get £3,200, Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Sandsfield Lane which will get £749.23 and Disability Social Network which will get £1,050.77.

Barry Rooks, Voluntary Centre Services: Safer Streets Programme, said: “What a fantastic night, more than 100 people from the community came along to support and cheer on local organisations.

“It is very encouraging to see so many people passionate about the South West ward and wanting to do their bit to help.

“We don’t get many opportunities to get together so it was great to see people connecting, not just residents but organisations connecting and talking about how they can better work together.

“Congratulations to all those who won and thank you to those who took part. Well done GCAT from x-church for topping the voting.

“As someone who works in the ward it is always great to see residents, organisations and agencies mixing and working together.

“Alongside local groups and residents the Police, WLDC and Town Council were all well represented and helping to make the event happen.