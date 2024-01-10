Fundraiser brings in £304 for Rainbows in Burgh le Marsh
A festive fundraiser held by Burgh le Marsh Rainbows raised more than £304 for the group.
The event was held following a further boost towards running costs by local councillors.
Elle Goodacre, of the Rainbows, said the funds will be used to buy the girls craft resources and towards badge equipment.
“I'm pleased to say it was a very successful night,” commented Elle.
Burgh le Marsh Rainbows are aged four to seven. They meet at the WI hall in Orby Road every Thursday from 5pm to 6pm.