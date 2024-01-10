A festive fundraiser held by Burgh le Marsh Rainbows raised more than £304 for the group.

The event was held following a further boost towards running costs by local councillors.

Elle Goodacre, of the Rainbows, said the funds will be used to buy the girls craft resources and towards badge equipment.

“I'm pleased to say it was a very successful night,” commented Elle.