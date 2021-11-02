Fundraiser for Denii’s funeral exceeds £8,000 in just five days

Denii Reynolds

The fundraising page was set up in memory of Denii Reynolds, 20, who passed away following the collision on the A16 near the junction with Ings Lane, between Utterby and Fotherby last Tuesday night (October 26).

Lincolnshire Police have launched a witness appeal, stating: “Sadly, the passenger of the Citroen, a woman, in her 20s, died at the scene of the collision.

“The driver, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 70s, was also taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

“As part of our investigation we are making inquiries into the journeys of both vehicles prior to the collision.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any of the following cars, who are reported as travelling in convoy, on the A16 prior to the collision: white coloured Ford Fiesta van; dark coloured Mercedes A class; silver coloured Ford Fiesta; dark coloured Vauxhall Astra.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam and travelled between Utterby and Louth on the A16 between the hours of 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday October 26, regardless of what it may show.”

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 399 of October 26 with any information.

The fundraiser towards Denii’s funeral was set up by Connor Watters, who said: “I’m flabbergasted by the support. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s donated and shared it!

“Great support. I’m sure Denii would love it! But let’s not stop here guys, let’s give her the best send off.”