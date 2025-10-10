Fundraiser to help grieving parents of six-month-old Theo

Theo Piggott, who died aged just six months. Photo supplied

Friends of a grieving family who lost their six-month-old son are crowdfunding to help take away the worries of funeral costs and all the other trauma beyond.

On October 1, Louth couple Ryhanne White and Connor Piggott lost their son Theo when he passed away unexpectedly.

Ryhanne’s best friend Ally Roberts has launched a gofundme page to support the family.

She said: “For his entire short life, Theo was an incredible fighter. He faced immense challenges, enduring three major operations and spending much of his time in and out of the hospital always with a smile on his face. His parents, Ryhanne and Connor remained tirelessly by his side.

“We are all so saddened and heartbroken about losing such a beautiful boy who was always smiling.” This was despite the major surgeries and numerous hospital stays.

Ally, who lives in Nottingham, says the fundraiser is to help his mum and dad with practical support to grieve in peace without the worry of funeral costs and what comes next.

Ally said: “Theo deserves the biggest and most beautiful celebration of life as he was loved by so many.

"Despite the difficulties, Theo brought a pure light and immense love into the lives of everyone who met him. He taught us all the meaning of resilience, and his strength will forever inspire us.

"Any donation, no matter how small, will help ease the burden.”

She has already raised over £3,000 within a few days.

Ally is asking businesses in the local area to help out too.

All funds raised will go directly to the family to help cover funeral and memorial costs, a permanent, peaceful place of rest for Theo where his family can visit after cremation (such as a bench in one of Theo’s happiest places or a special urn. The donations would also go towards funding essential bereavement therapy and counselling for Mum and Dad to help them navigate the overwhelming grief of losing their child.

Donations should go to https://gofund.me/4569c2629