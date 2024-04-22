Sebastian Mayer and Zarafa faced some challenging weather during their seven-day journey from Grimsby to Skegness, but they were still standing tall when they arrived at the Clock Tower.

"It’s been an amazing journey – it was a really challenging start with the wind and rain but, having Zarafa as a companion, it’s allowed me to talk to so many more people,” he said. “I’ve been blown away by it all.”

The trek was in aid of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Londoner Sebastian said he chose this charity because he wanted to give something back to the county for welcoming them.

However, he said he was not prepared for the beauty of the Wolds. “I always though Lincolnshire was flat but this trek has allowed me to get in touch with the beautiful landscape,” he said.

"I was also interested to hear about National Grid’s plans which may involve pylons through the county and have to say it would be a shame to think of this spoiling it.”

Zarafa was created in 2023 by Sebastian and his girlfriend Daisy Beattie as part of a challenge where Seb walked Zarafa 1,000 km through France over ten days, following in the footsteps of a real giraffe who did the same journey in 1827, when she was gifted to the French King by the ruler of Egypt.

The giraffe weighs 9kg and is made of carbon fibre with a cardboard skin – which by reaching Skegness carried the names of scores of children who had met them and wished them luck on their travels.

The creation of the puppet and the walk through Lincolnshire is supported with funding from the Arts Council England, and with his first child due to come into the world in August, Sebastian said this challenge had to be scheduled in quickly!

These travels took them across the Wolds through Hallington, Farforth, and Tetford before heading east through Skendleby and across to Burgh le Marsh, arriving in Skegness’s Clock Tower by Sunday.

"Wearing a cardboard giraffe is like wearing a sail and when I did this in France, I was being buffeted all around,” Sebastian said.

"It was a bit challenging coming over the Wolds with the cross winds and rain but we are still standing.”

Sebastian had reached Burgh le Marsh by Friday evening and spent the night at the Bell Hotel.

"I’d been camping on the Wolds for a couple of nights so it was wonderful being able to have a hot meal and get my trainers dried out,” he said.

The intrepid pair reached Skegness on Saturday ahead of the last leg of the challenge on Sunday, when he visited Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve before meeting a Peppa Pig character on Skegness Pier and the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman at the Clock Tower.

"When I started this never in my wldest dreams did I think I’d be meeting a Peppa Pig character,” he said. “Everyone has been so welcoming and I will certainly be spreading the word about how beautiful Lincolnshire is.

"I’d also like to thank everyone who supported me along the way, hooted their horns and came to speak to me.”

On Sunday Sebastian and Zafara had collected more than £500 and Rachel Shaw of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said they were delighted. She said: “Everyone at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust would like to extend their congratulations and thanks to Seb for his remarkable achievement of puppeteering a giraffe from Grimsby to Skegness, especially considering some of the weather conditions he had to cope with.

"It's been a wonderful way to highlight the beauty of the Lincolnshire countryside and raise awareness and funds for the Trust so we can help nature recover across Lincolnshire.”

You can still make a donation at justgiving.com/page/giraffetoskegness.

1 . Sebastian Mayer's 55-mile trek through Lincolnshire Wolds with life-size giraffe puppet Zarafa Sebastian Mayer and his life-size giraffe puppet Zarafa on Skegness Pier. Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Sebastian Mayer's 55-mile trek through Lincolnshire Wolds with life-size giraffe puppet Zarafa Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry (left) with Sebastian Mayer and his life-size giraffe puppet Zarafa, the Jolly Fisherman and Skegness Carnival Princess Rosie Cawley, 7, and Ella Mae Davis, 8. Photo: Chrissie Redford

3 . Sebastian Mayer's 55-mile trek through Lincolnshire Wolds with life-size giraffe puppet Zarafa Sebastian Mayer and his life-size giraffe puppet Zarafa in Burgh le Marsh. Photo: Chrissie Redford