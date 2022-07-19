Fundraisers feel the heat at annual Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon

Neurosurgeons Chris Lee and Gerry O'Reilly from Hull Royal Infirmary with Emma-Jayne's parent's, Ruth and Tony Knowles BEM.

The Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund’s annual Bikeathon was held on Sunday, July 17, on what was one of the hottest days of the year, and almost on record.

The charity was set up in 1999 following the death of Ruth and Tony Knowles’ daughter Emma-Jayne, who sadly died of a brain tumour in December 1998, and the Bikeathon raises much-needed funds for the Hull Royal Infirmary’s neurosurgical unit where she was treated.

On Sunday, 59 bikers took part in the Bikeathon’s 30 mile race, with 16 others taking on the 12 mile route, and 14 people took part in the four-and-a-half mile walk.

Neurosurgeon Kevin Hart with Harry Hart, 18 months.

The youngest participant in the walk was 18-month-old Harry Hart, who took part with his mum Lauren Duncan while his dad Ian Hart, who went to school with Emma-Jayne, took part in the 30 mile cycle race.

Overall the Bikeathon raised £1,476.90 for the neurosurgical unit, and Ruth said they were amazed at how many people came out in the 30+°C heat:

"We’re thrilled, we genuinely didn't know if people would come at all because it was so hot, but we were amazed at how many came,” she said.