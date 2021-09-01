Fundraising appeal launched for West Stockwith Parish Church roof repairs

Churchwarden Stephanie Baines (left) with helpers at the Misterton car boot sale

Enough money has already been raised at a recent concert and art exhibition to pay for the survey.

However, now up to £25,000 is needed to do the roof repairs of the unique, Georgian church.

Recent fundraisers have been at car boot sales in Misterton and Torksey which together they have raised £305 and there are books for sale or to borrow at Kim’s fruit and veg stall.

Hazel Brand said: “Many thanks to all those in the village that donated good for these sales."

If you would like to run a fundraising event church warden, Stephanie Baines, on 07500 043 842.

The Grade II* listed parish church dates from 1722 and was built by local shipyard owner, William Huntington.

In 1714, William Huntington bequeathed £740 for the erection of a chapel and ten almshouses in his shipyard. The almshouses were intended to be for the widows of mariners and ship carpenters.

The church cost less than £300 to build and the main feature inside is a life-size marble monument of William Huntington by artist E Poynton.

But the earliest record of a church in the village is 1334 when the archbishop granted a faculty to the inhabitants of West Stockwith to have services in their new chapel.

It is known that this chapel was still standing in 1559 and, by 1677, it was a simple chapel-of-ease for the villagers of West Stockwith in the parish of Misterton.