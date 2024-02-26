Fundraising auction for Bob's Brainwaves

​Earlier this month, it was announced that Chris Suich, wife of former East Lindsey District Council head of Leisure and Tourism Bob Suich, was setting up a new care pack in Bob's name called Bob's Brainwaves, which can be distributed out to families and carers of those living with dementia.

The initiative, which includes the necessary forms needed to apply for funding, blue badge parking applications, DVLA forms, attendance allowance, and information of local groups and organisations, has received overwhelming support, including from Mayor of Louth Julia Simmons.

Julia is now organising a charity auction to raise much needed funds to help more people in the Louth area who have received a dementia diagnosis, and their families.

The auction will be held on April 21 at Kenwick Park Golf Club, starting at 4pm, and with lots donated by local businesses and individuals and also from celebrities.

After the auction, and laid on entertainment, a two-course carvery will be served, with a vegetarian option, and choice of four desserts for afterwards.

Julia said: “There are so many local people who are affected by this dreadful disease.

"It not only negatively impacts sufferers, but also their carers and families.

This will be a fantastic event, kindly hosted by the Kenwick Golf Club. We have some great auction lots, brilliant entertainment and a delicious meal.

“So please come along and support this very worthwhile cause, you will have a really great time!"