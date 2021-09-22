Fundraising Brian rocking it to walk to Butlin's in Skegness for music gig

Brian Latue, 62, from Cassop is walking to Skegness in Lincolnshire to attend the Great British Alternative Music Weekend at Butlin's.

Brian Latue, 62, from Cassop is walking to Skegness in Lincolnshire to attend the Great British Alternative Music Weekend at Butlin's, which kicks off on Friday, October 1.

The 155-mile hike will take him six days and he will be stopping overnight at Stokesley, Malton, Beverley, Laceby and Alford on the way.

Brian, who works at Tesco’s in Dragonville, Gilesgate, is raising funds for Cancer Research UK and hopes that his fellow music fans will support him.

“There is a great punk family feel at the Butlin’s festival and I’d love other punk fans to help me by donating whatever they can.

With the pandemic, charities have really suffered due to a lack of fundraising and whatever I can do to help will be worth the blisters that I’m anticipating.”

Once at Butlin’s, Brian will have three days to recover by watching bands including The Undertones, Big Country and Stiff Little Fingers.

“I’ll be very pleased to see the gates at Butlins after my walk and I’m glad to say I’ll be travelling back in a friend’s car,” he said.