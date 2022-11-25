A Sleaford area couple have been busy raising yet more funds for their chosen charity, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

From left - snooker tournament winner Steve Caithness, Anthony Wood and runner up Dave Corder.

Following on from a charity snooker day earlier in the year Sleaford couple Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles continued their fundraising by taking part in the Great North Run.

Ant said the day was really special and seeing other runners also raising money for the Air Ambulance was lovely to see.

On Friday October 7 the fundraising couple, Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles, held another charity night at Rewind Bar where local band Oak played a gig.

Air ambulance fundraiser Katie Gyles with snooker contest competitor Jason Partridge.

The night successfully raised over £200 towards their charity taking their total up to just under £1,650.

The couple then did the Lincoln 10k at the end of October and then on Saturday November 12 Anthony and Katie held a snooker handicap tournament and a market at Rewind Bar.

Anthony said the day was a great success raising over £500 for the Air Ambulance with Sleaford players Steve Caithness winning the tournament and Dave Corder runner up.

Anthony said: “Without the support of my partner Katie, the players who support us every time, the local businesses who donate raffle prizes and the hospitality of the staff at Rewind all this would not be possible.

“So far this year we have managed to raise around £3,500 for the Air Ambulance and it doesn't stop there.”

Both Anthony and Katie will be organising another charity snooker day on Saturday March 11, as well as running the London Landmarks Half Marathon and the Lincoln 10k both in April.

