Fundraising Fridays inspiring staff at Spilsby printing company to support Ukraine charity

J&A (Intertaional) Ltd in Spilsby has introduced the campaign, where 100% of the profit made in the business on that day, for a month, will go to help the humanitarian relief effort.

It's all part of a wider effort called 'Work to help Ukraine', which has so far raised more than £19,289.95.

The specialised printing company based in Lincolnshire and trading around the world came up with the idea so staff can help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine without being asked to put their hand in their own pocket in order to contribute.

Staff get paid the same, do the same job, work together as a team, ship products out the door and use all the profit from their work, through the company, to give cash directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Now J&A, and the other companies taking part, are actively trying to encourage other organisations to join them to Work To Help Ukraine, as well as promoting the idea with a sticker on every order and erecting banners around their premises.