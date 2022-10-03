Fundraising golf day in memory of 'Wally'

Matthew Price (centre in Pink) and Ian Tyler (second left) with participants in the charity golf day.

Paul Walden, affectionately known as “Wally”, died from a brain tumour in November 2020 at the age of just 57.

And so Paul’s friends Stephen Spring, Mark Heale, Ian Tyler, and Ian Evison organised a golf day at Sleaford Golf Club on Friday (September 30), with 30 teams of four players, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Stephen, from South Somercotes, first met Paul more than 20 years ago on the local football circuit.

Ian Tyler (second left) with participants at the end of the golf day.

He said: “Paul was a very good player and he transitioned to become a very successful manager of a number of semi-professional teams, including Louth Town, Spilsby Town and Skegness Town.

"He had also been a landlord of the Kings Head pub, the George Hotel in Spilsby and ran his own taxi business. He was a larger-than-life character, and everyone enjoyed spending time with him.

“We’re trying to raise as much money as we can. Paul liked his golf, and he was a decent player, so this is a good way to remember him.

"Brain tumours are devastating, so we want to do what we can to help find a cure.”

Some of the participants in the charity golf day.

According to Brain Tumour Research, brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just one percent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.

Ian, from Horncastle, who lost his dad, Geoff, to a brain tumour in 2008, said: “It was a really good day, even though the weather was a bit grim for golf! But no-one complained about the weather because we all knew what the day was about and why we were there.

“It was a really good atmosphere and it was all about remembering Paul and raising money in his memory.

“Huge thanks to all of the golfers who took part. No-one enjoys playing in the driving rain, so big thanks to them and everyone involved.

“Last year we raised nearly £9,000. This year we’re confident that we’re on track to beat last year’s total.”

Matthew Price, Community Development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We are very grateful to Ian, Stephen, Mark and Ian and all of the golfers for taking part in such an amazing day in memory of Paul. They are raising vital money which will progress our research into brain tumours. This research will improve the outcome for patients like Paul who are forced to fight this awful disease.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

