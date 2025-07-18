Fundraising group started in Boston raises £7,500-plus for Ukraine in third, annual skydive

A fundraising group started in Boston has held its third sponsored tandem skydive event in three years, raising more than £7,500 for children and families affected by the war in the Ukraine.

Boston Skyjive formed in 2022, taking its name from the dance school where its founder members met, Boston Jive.

Since then, it has held three sponsored tandem skydive events in support of Voices of Children.

The charity works throughout the Ukraine, including in frontline areas, providing support for children and their families.

This year’s sponsored tandem skydive event involved 19 volunteers – a record – and raised £7,522 – another record.

Volunteers came from Boston, Donington, Friskney, Horncastle, Spalding, Hull and Essex.

Group organiser Richard Green, 66, of Frampton, said: “I’m blown away by the support for this year’s event. In 2023, we had six volunteers raising about £3,000. Last year, five of us raised about £3,500, but this year we had 19 taking part.”

Voices of Children offers children and their families a wide range of support services, including group and individual therapy sessions and recreational summer camps.

“To date, we have sent £18,300 to this wonderful charity through the skydives and other events we hold,” said Richard (who did two jumps this year).

“We’re already planning more events including another sponsored skydive next year,” he added.

This year, the Spalding-based food manufacturing company Greencore has been ‘exeptionally generous’ in supporting the event, the group said.

Not only did it enable 10 people to take part by paying their jump fees, it also sponsored each one to the sum of £200.

Azad Safarov, co-founder of Voices of Children, thanked the group for its ‘non-stop energy to help kids in Ukraine in this darkest time’.

The tandem skydives took place at Hibaldstow Airfield, near Brigg, in May and June, from a height of 15,000ft.

Anyone who wants to support the group in its fundraising, is invited to email Richard at [email protected] or send PayPal donations to the same address.

“We’d also be very keen to hear from anyone wanting to take part next year,” Richard added.

Richard Green, of Frampton, taking part in one of his two tandem skydives. Picture: Skydive Hibaldstow

Richard Green, of Frampton, taking part in one of his two tandem skydives. Picture: Skydive Hibaldstow Photo: Skydive Hibaldstow

Richard Green, of Frampton, getting set for one of his charity tandem skydives.

Richard Green, of Frampton, getting set for one of his charity tandem skydives. Photo: Skydive Hibaldstow

Another angle on Richard. Picture: Skydive Hibaldstow

Another angle on Richard. Picture: Skydive Hibaldstow Photo: Skydive Hibaldstow

Matthew Snow, of Boston, supporting the charity effort.

Matthew Snow, of Boston, supporting the charity effort. Photo: Skydive Hibaldstow

