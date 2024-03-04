Scenes from the Wolds Walk.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has teamed up with Richard Fish Outdoor Adventures to bring you the Wolds Walk for 2024, which this year will take place on Saturday 20 April from 10am.

The walk, an eight mile circuit starting and starting at Tetford Hamilton Hall, and will take in some of the best views of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children which includes a charity T-shirt, and those taking part are also asked to raise a minimum of £20.24 in sponsorship.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser, Gary Burr, said: “We are asking for £20.24 to represent the fact the walk is taking place in 2024. On the day you will be supported by the charity and Richard Fish Outdoor Adventure staff and volunteers.

“Every step you take will enable us to support United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust patients and staff with those extras that cannot be provided by the NHS."

Children and dogs are welcome on the walk as long as they are capable of the distance, and dogs are well-behaved and on leads at all times.

Owners are responsible for any waste and ensuring their dogs are handled responsibly around livestock on the route.