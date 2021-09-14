Funeral date set for 'precious baby girl' who died tragically in caravan fire at Ingoldmells

The funeral of Louisiana Brooke takes pace in Newark on September 27.

Louisian Brooke, 2, died while on holiday with her family at the Sealands Caravan Park at around 10.30pm on Monday, August 23.

Her mother Natasha Broadley managed to escape the fire with her three other children, all aged under 11, who were later discharged from hospital.

The appeal to 'turn the town (Newark) pink' was made by Donna Broadley while sharing details of the floral arrangements for the funeral taking place on Monday, September 27.

A parade of vans took place through Ingoldmells and Skegness in memory of Louisiana Brooke.

She said: "Let’s make our wee wee little life a day to remember! Turn the town pink for her."

The service is to take place at St Mary Magdalene Church on Church Walk in Newark at 11am.

Posting the details on social media, Natasha said: "Not in a million years did I think that I would be writing this, but my precious baby girl's funeral is the 27th September at 11am at the parish church in Newark town.

"Anyone is welcome to come as all the love and support for me and my children and family has been unbelievable.

"The colour theme is pink or lemon for my baby girl. Thank you so much big hugs from me."

Shows of support have included hundreds of pink balloons being released into the sky from Riverside Park in Newark.

A brightly lit procession of custom vans paraded through Skegness and Ingoldmells in memory of the toddler at the weekend.