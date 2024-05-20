Funeral directors aim to make savings for grieving families

Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors.

Grieving families are now being offered the opportunity to hold an entire funeral service – and save thousands of pounds – thanks to a Louth funeral director.

Armstrong & Sons Independent Funeral Directors are offering a complete funeral service at their large family chapel at their premises on Queen Street for up to 30 people, either with religious ministers or civil celebrants, with the coffin present if they wish.

Then the loved ones' coffin can be conveyed directly to the crematorium, with the entire service £2,300 to £2,400 – saving families around £2,000.

(many cremations do not take place the same day, and the crematoriums now have fridges to hold the coffin and body for upto hours.

Mark Armstrong said that the business has come up with the scheme to save families from higher costs as of January 2024, crematorium costs have increased and now range from betwee £845 to £900 for a 45 minute service:

"We can save families these amounts by holding the service here, as we don't charge for the use of the Chapel,” Mark said.

“Ministers and celebrants would still need paying, but this is still a tremendous saving and if families conduct the funeral service themselves or using me, the funeral will be a very personalised service.”