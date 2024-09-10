Funeral farewell to teen Kibi

​Around 71 bikers joined the procession through Louth. Photo: Mick Fox

Last Tuesday (September 3) saw 71 bikers turn out to escort the hearse carrying Kibi Wade (Barrett) who was sadly found dead, aged 16, at her home in July.

The funeral saw the procession of bikers, led by Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikers and a police motorcyclist, gather in support and travel to St James’ Church in Louth for a service led by Reverend Mike Croft for going on to be buried at Louth Cemetery.

Kibi’s family and friends wore purple – her favourite colour.

Louth fire crew stood in honour on Edwards Lane as they passed.

​A LEBB biker led the hearse escort.

Kibi’s coffin was brought into the church by mum Michelle Barrett, stepmum Michelle Gardner, sisters Julia, Tia and Nyah and brothers Reuben and Bray.

Both mum and stepmum thanked everyone for showing their support in making Kibi’s funeral “even more special”.

They gave speeches at the service. Mum Michelle talked about her “beautiful daughter”.

She added: “Unfortunately for all my children we moved around quite a lot, so they attended several different schools. Mostly, though, Kibi was happy, but we were pulled into a nightmare very quickly after starting secondary school.

Kibi's funeral procession heads through Louth.

“She quickly lost her confidence and I watched her struggle with friendships and her mental health for five years.

“There will always be a Kibi shaped hole in our lives, and we have to learn to live this new normal.”

Getting to know Kibi later, stepmum Michelle, said: “I tried to be the best parent I could be. Initially Kibi was wary of me, but after a couple of months, she started to warm to me.”

Michelle said that when the family moved to Caistor to live with her, Kibi became “withdrawn”.

​Around 71 bikers joined the procession through Louth. Photo: Mick Fox

She described Kibi was a “typical teenager, staying in her room, but fondly remembered trips to Costa and Starbucks talking about school subjects, her latest crush and music. “During her last term at school she began dating a lovely young girl, who is here with us today, and planned to go to college to follow her dreams with everything to live for.”