Funeral held in Boston for nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

The family announced earlier this week that members of the community would be welcome to attend the service, which was held at St Botolph’s Church.

Instructions were also given to the national and local press in terms of how they should cover the event and the material carried here follows those guidelines.

Lilia arrived at St Botolph’s Church in a horse-drawn carriage. The carriage was white, as were the horses – though each of them had a vivid pink flume. Lilia’s coffin – also white – was artfully decorated in butterflies.

The funeral procession makes its way from St Botolph's Church following the service.

The procession was watched by scores of people and more stood to watch it leave the church following the end of the service.

One agency reporter was invited to attend the service and a separate report is expected from them.

Lilia died on July 28 from a suspected stab wound following an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston.

A man has been charged with her murder and is currently remanded in prison.