Funeral report: Anthony Winter Lewis

The service was conducted by the Rev Robert Mansfield and arrangements were by Kettle Funeralcare, Louth.
Tony’s family thank everyone for their kind support, messages, flowers, cards and kind donations, which totalled £900 for The British Heart Foundation and The Mare & Foal Sanctuary.
Family mourners attending were: Linda and Steve Hickson (representing Sean and Amanda grandson and wife, Jack and Charlie great grandsons) Daughter and Son in Law Mr and Mrs Sandra and Colin Paddison Daughter and son in lawAndrew Lewis and Karen Stabler Son and partner.
Richard Hartley (grandson, also representing wife Mardi and great-grandchildren Sebastian and Zara); Robert Hartley and Gail Buckley (grandson and partner, also representing great-grandchildren Olivia and James); Robert Hartley (representing Andrew Needham); Christopher Hartley (grandson); Alex Hempstock (great-grandson); George Hartley; Margaret and Dave Holdershaw (sister and brother-in-law); Deborah Jesson and Nicholas Pashley (niece and partner); Peter Frogson (nephew); Isaac Jesson (great-nephew); Richard and Rachel Lewis (nephew and wife); Angela Lewis (niece); Wendy Lewis and David Lockey (niece and partner); Vicky Lewis (niece); Headley Saxton (brother-in-law); Jane and Partner (niece);
Debra and Chris Brewin (daughter and son-in-law); Brody Brewin-Croft (grandson); Paul Lewis (nephew); Tina Lewis, Charlotte Wilkinson, Rachel Wilkinson, Rebecca Wilkinson (nieces); John and Elaine Saxton (nephew and wife); Mandy Acaster.
Other mourners attending: Elizabeth Crompton; Tracey and Simon Vandenboss; Bob Higgins; Stuart Markham Rob and Jill Lingard; Michael Thornally; Val and Martin Gorbutt; John and Celia Lowden; Stephen Lowden; Raymond and Angela Graves; Hannah Wellman; Bethany Button; Allison Dickson; Liz Matson; Nick Stones; Jonathan Foulston (representing Caroline, and Jeremy); Colin Brader; Billy Bell (representing Trudy, and Sheila Robinson); George Turner; Graham Chapman (representing Wendy); Dave and Marianne Allbones; Mary Schmidt; Ralph Pinder; Stephen Dobson; Michael Dobson; Alan Fenner; Michael Daff; Sharon Wray (representing Martin); Jayne and Clifford Cook (representing Charles Guilliatt and family); Richard Leeson; Martin Cosgrove; Kelly McDowall; David Cosgrove; Anne Holmes; Tara Marsh; Claire Beckett; Amy Brown; Carl Sutton; Fraser Johnson; Elizabeth and Terry Lawrence; Lesley Blissett; Victoria Blissett (representing Dave and Luke); John Wilson; Dave Grantham; Yvonne Fletcher; Clementine Fletcher; Ally Taylor; Linda Clark (representing Martin); Judith Chapman; Marti, Oliver and baby Daisy Cook; Jessica Burton (representing the Burton family, also John Casswell and Sonya); Robert Lane; Anne Hickling; Major Bark; Richard and Mary-Anne Drinkel; Peter and Susan Appleby; Helen Finnie; Steve Pennell; Katy Appleby; Sheila Dobson; Elaine Dobson; Mark Dobson; Tom Scupham; Joy Dickinson (representing Peter); Ray and Sheila Pickering (representing Lee and Wendy Pickering); Marti Hopper; Diana Smith; Brenda Smith (representing Jenny Smith); Michael Maddison; Mark Phillips; Nicholas Pennell (representing the Pennell family); Judith and Charles Hackett; Pete and Angela Smith; Victoria Smith; Andrew Wrisdale; Andrew Jacklin (representing Phill Burrell); David and Elaine Chamley; Michael Marshall; Neil Drewery; Simon Pennell; Lynne Harris; Mel Wray; Jane Clover (representing Alan and the Clover family); Daniel Tidswell; Joanne Carter (representing Molly Lawton); Patrick and Mary Bryan (representing Amy and Emma); Charles and Lynn Leaning; Gillian Roberts; Andrew Clover; Mandy Hodson (representing Lee Hodson); John Skelton; Stephanie Long; Sophie and Billy Wrisdale; Shaun Worrell; Mike Crombie; Heather Nicholson (representing Heidi and Lara, also James St Vet Centre); Mary Clover (representing Nicki, Ady and boys); John Kennedy; Steve Campion; Josh Pennell; Will Dawson; Dean and Wendy Paddison; Paul Bartup; Tim Jacklin (representing C R Jacklin and Son); Bill Greasham; Mark and Pat Buckley; Pam Buckley (representing Jackie Burkett); Deidre Gurr; John Bell; Mark and Jenny Shepherd; Paul Shaw (representing Manby Grange Farms); Glynn Carr (representing W Stubbs and Co); Frazer Johnson; Carl Sutton; Matthew Graves; Oliver Chapman; Roley Braithwaite; Ann and David Allbones; Margaret Reeson; Mrs Bobby Vince; Elizabeth Holton; Steve and Julie Buckley; Michael Dawson; Stephen Parker (representing Di Sutton); Phil and Mo Cross.