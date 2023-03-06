Funeral report: Anthony Winter Lewis

The funeral service for Anthony Winter Lewis, aged 90, was held at St Clement’s Church, Grainthorpe.

The service was conducted by the Rev Robert Mansfield and arrangements were by Kettle Funeralcare, Louth.

Tony’s family thank everyone for their kind support, messages, flowers, cards and kind donations, which totalled £900 for The British Heart Foundation and The Mare & Foal Sanctuary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family mourners attending were: Linda and Steve Hickson (representing Sean and Amanda grandson and wife, Jack and Charlie great grandsons) Daughter and Son in Law Mr and Mrs Sandra and Colin Paddison Daughter and son in lawAndrew Lewis and Karen Stabler Son and partner.

Richard Hartley (grandson, also representing wife Mardi and great-grandchildren Sebastian and Zara); Robert Hartley and Gail Buckley (grandson and partner, also representing great-grandchildren Olivia and James); Robert Hartley (representing Andrew Needham); Christopher Hartley (grandson); Alex Hempstock (great-grandson); George Hartley; Margaret and Dave Holdershaw (sister and brother-in-law); Deborah Jesson and Nicholas Pashley (niece and partner); Peter Frogson (nephew); Isaac Jesson (great-nephew); Richard and Rachel Lewis (nephew and wife); Angela Lewis (niece); Wendy Lewis and David Lockey (niece and partner); Vicky Lewis (niece); Headley Saxton (brother-in-law); Jane and Partner (niece);

Debra and Chris Brewin (daughter and son-in-law); Brody Brewin-Croft (grandson); Paul Lewis (nephew); Tina Lewis, Charlotte Wilkinson, Rachel Wilkinson, Rebecca Wilkinson (nieces); John and Elaine Saxton (nephew and wife); Mandy Acaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement