Funeral set to take place for Sleaford Mayor’s photographer

A familiar figure on his bicycle - Roderick Carlyle.

Family and friends will attend the funeral service of Roderick Carlyle today (Thursday August 14) in Sleaford.

The funeral will be held at 11am at St Denys’ Church, Marketplace, Sleaford, when all are welcome to attend.

Mr Carlyle sadly died suddenly on Monday, June 30.

In a statement, the Town Council said Mr Carlyle, who lived in Sleaford, was a great supporter of Town Council events and regularly attended them over the years, including the 1940s Day event at William Alvey School.

He also supported last year’s Mayor, Councillor David Suiter, in taking photographs at his charity fundraising events and the Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition, among others.

They went on: “Roderick had recently begun supporting the new Mayor, Councillor Alison Snookes and the Sleaford Poet Laureate (Julie Street) with his photography. He attended the recent Sleaford Poetry Show and the Sleaford 1940s Day event.

“Roderick was a familiar and beloved figure in Sleaford, known for his cheerful and gentle nature. During the 1940s Day celebration, he seemed to be everywhere at once, taking photos and enjoying the event.

"Roderick supported all the town events and his photography was frequently on social media.”

The authority stated that a large outpouring of affection has been expressed from all who knew Mr Carlyle or knew of him.

“Our thoughts go out to Roderick’s family and friends and he will be missed in Sleaford.”