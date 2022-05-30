Funfair to return to Horncastle next week

Horncastle's funfair.

The Funfair is returning to the town on Monday (June 6) and will be setting up during Monday, and Tuesday and Wednesday, setting up at The Wong.

It will then be open to the public on Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 June, before packing up to leave on Monday 13 June.

During next week, commencing June 6, the Cattle Market Car park will be closed, and Horncastle Town Council will be putting signs up this week to notify people who regularly park there.

There will be very limited car parking at the fair, so anyone wishing to attend is being asked to walk if they live in town, or park in the other car parks in the town and walk in from there.