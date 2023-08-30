Furlongs Festival hailed a success

The giant tortoises at the Furlongs Festival.

​The Sutton on Sea Residents Association hosted their annual Furlongs Festival on Wednesday August 23, with crowds of people coming from near and far – as far as Australia for one visiting family – to support the event.

Held on Furlongs Road, there was a huge range of entertainment for all the family during the afternoon, including performances from Next Generation Dance, morris dancers, folk singers the Hog Wash Duo, and the Coastal Community Choir.

There were also stalls by local community groups and charities, giant tortoises for guests to meet, a fun dog show, bouncy castle, a classic car and bike display, and more.