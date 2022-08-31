Furlongs Festival makes a triumphant return

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren Calitz, a sheep shearer from South Africa entertains the crowd with the The Sheep Show.

Organised by the Sutton on Sea Residents Association, the event on Wednesday August 25 attracted a pleasing crowd for it’s first year back.

Opening with a performance from circus acts, the Furlongs Festival had performances from line dancers, the Jelly Bellies keep fit group, cheerleaders and children’s races.

There were also plenty of stalls run by local businesses and community groups and plenty of animals for visitors to get up close and personal with.

Kay Mills and the Ladies of the Jelly Belly Fitness club in the main arena.

The big draw, as always, was the sheep show and wooly mammals of all shapes and sizes were strutting their stuff onstage.

Spokesman for the festival, Christine Lamb, said: “It all went really well, we’re a new committee so it was a learning curve for all of us but we’re pleased with how it went.”

Two young tourists pose with Beckie the giant Tortoise

Henry and Jacob with mum Julie watch the model trains.