Furlongs Festival makes a triumphant return
After a pause of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Furlongs Festival returned to Sutton on Sea with aplomb.
Organised by the Sutton on Sea Residents Association, the event on Wednesday August 25 attracted a pleasing crowd for it’s first year back.
Opening with a performance from circus acts, the Furlongs Festival had performances from line dancers, the Jelly Bellies keep fit group, cheerleaders and children’s races.
There were also plenty of stalls run by local businesses and community groups and plenty of animals for visitors to get up close and personal with.
The big draw, as always, was the sheep show and wooly mammals of all shapes and sizes were strutting their stuff onstage.
Spokesman for the festival, Christine Lamb, said: “It all went really well, we’re a new committee so it was a learning curve for all of us but we’re pleased with how it went.”