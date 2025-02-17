Furry friends will soon be available to bring comfort to dementia patients in Lincolnshire hospitals
Cats and dogs will soon provide comfort to patients with severe dementia through one of the simplest forms of therapy - a cuddle.
The project has been supported by the Trust's Safeguarding and Patient Experience Teams and led by the Trust’s dementia practitioners.
The sensory aids are being offered to help sooth dementia patients during their stay within United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
The Precious Petzzz, are life-like animals, the cats purr and they all simulate breathing as they sit on the beds and laps of patients.
The designs include spaniel and border collie puppies, as well as a variety of cats. All come with their own bed.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has funded these sensory dog and cat aids which will soon be available at Lincoln, Grantham and Pilgrim hospitals.
The aids have been endorsed by the Alzheimer's Society and are being introduced in accordance with Dementia UK guidance.
Group Director of Safeguarding and Patient Experience, Craig Ferris, said: “Spending time in hospital is unsettling for anyone, but particularly for our patients living with dementia. Sometimes having something familiar or a friendly distraction can bring great comfort.
“We are really grateful to the charity for supporting this amazing project.”
Charity Manager, Ben Petts, said: “As a charity we fund the extras not provided by NHS budgets. When we heard about the project and the difference it will make, we didn’t hesitate to get on board and fund 146 dementia pets.
“These will all be able to go home with the patients at the end of their hospital stay.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.