Further confirmation of Lincolnshire councils' support for government’s Afghan relocation scheme

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme is designed to aid those fleeing from the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council have come together to form the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

In a joint statement, the Leaders of the three Councils – Cllr Paul Skinner (Boston Borough), Cllr Craig Leyland (East Lindsey), and Lord Porter of Spalding (South Holland) – said: “We have all been following the news of the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan and looking at what our role may be in supporting those looking to leave the country.

"All three of our authorities have for some time been playing an active role in the Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership, and, once government made their request for help in rolling out the ARAP scheme, we were all clear that it was something we wanted our authorities to support.