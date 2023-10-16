Register
​Further funding available to combat social isolation

​​In a bid to combat social isolation, further funding is being made available to support community groups
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Revesby Village Hall was one of the recipients of the funding.

East Lindsey District Council has already supported 24 community groups with a total of £40,000 in recent self-isolation funding, and now an additional £20,000 will be injected into the fund, reinforcing the council's commitment to fostering community well-being.

Originally sanctioned from the Cost of Living Support Budget, the funding was allocated to initiate a small grant scheme benefiting community hubs and groups dedicated to addressing self-isolation across East Lindsey.

Just some of the community groups who have benefitted include Trusthorpe Village Hall, Lighthouse Louth, Spout Yard Park, Wragby and District Social Group, Revesby Village Hall, and St. Mary’s Church in Marshchapel.

Coun Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnership, said: "Our communities play a crucial role in promoting well-being, and this additional funding reaffirms our commitment to empowering local groups. Together, we can create a more resilient and connected East Lindsey."

For further information and to apply please visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/socialisolationgrant