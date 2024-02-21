Register
Future of Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier topics at Conservative supper night

Developments at the iconic Skegness Pier and Ingoldmells’ Fantasy Island will be in thespotlight at the next Skegness Conservative Supper Club event.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:08 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT
Mr James Parker, Operations Director of the Mellors Group, which owns the two attractions, will be the guest speaker at the supper at the North Shore Hotel, Skegness, on Thursday, February 22, starting at 7.30pm for 8pm.

The Nottingham-based Mellors Group is a highly regarded theme parks, attractions and entertainment company.

Book supper places at £22.50 per head by calling Coun Julie Sadler at 07802678585.

