‘Future of the Past’ comes to Grainthorpe

Future Of The Past is coming to Grainthorpe.

The project is looking for young people aged 11-25, to be part the team co-creating and producing a ‘post-lockdown, covid-safe, urban experience’ during the October half term which will feature the community’s rich history of St Clements.

Any young people who are interested can find out more at a taster session to be held tomorrow (Thursday, October 7) at Grainthorpe Village Hall, from 6pm until 8pm.

In this session, the young people will get the chance to work with Audiojunkie to create their own sound track using music technology, as well as exploring ideas to continue into their own project.

Future of the Past is a project working with seven heritage sites across Lincolnshire, engaging young people creatively with their local heritage.

It is supported through The National Lottery Heritage fund, Lincolnshire County Council, and Museum Development East Midlands. Future of the Past brings together a range of key partners from the university and cultural, arts and heritage sectors, to facilitate projects driven by communities across the whole of Lincolnshire

Since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, Lincolnshire has seen two sites conclude as part of Future of the Past, including a play based on a murder trial in Gainsborough, and a three-day music and crafts festival in Gosberton.