A scheme celebrating community heroes in West Lindsey is under threat due to “dwindling numbers” with organisers looking instead to sponsor another award ceremony.

West Lindsey District Council had been hosting its Community Awards for a decade but cancelled the 2020, 2021 and 2022 ceremonies due to the Covid-19 lockdown uncertainties and limited numbers of award categories.

The awards are given to community organisations, and individual volunteers, who make a huge contribution to lives across the district.

Award winners in 2020 received their trophies without ceremony but chairman of the council at the time, Coun Steve England visited towns such as Gainsborough, Market Rasen and Caistor, over a period of two weeks, awarding and paying tribute to both winners and runners-up of the recognised awards.

The authority’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee next Thursday (December 15) will be asked to give officers the go-ahead to explore sponsoring an existing awards scheme in lieu of the community awards ceremony in 2023.

A report which will be put before councillors next week said: “It was recognised that support for the Community Awards had been waning even prior to the pandemic, with nominations tending to be received from the same individuals and in relation to the same groups, councils, volunteers.

“It was acknowledged, and members were keen to highlight, that there was great work undertaken across the district and they continued to want to recognise that, whilst voicing concerns regarding the success, or otherwise, of recent ceremonies.

“It was also acknowledged that there were a number of successful award schemes across the district and Lincolnshire, some of which were already supported by West Lindsey District Council.”

The council has a budget of £1,500 allocated to hosting and delivering the Community Awards scheme. This money would be redirected to the new sponsorship if given the go ahead.

