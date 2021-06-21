Covid vaccination

The NHS has been sending up to 1.5 million texts nationwide to people aged 18-20, inviting them to book a vaccination appointment or take advantage of walk-in inoculation centre.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, regional medical director at NHS England and NHS improvement in the Midlands, said it was just as vital to get your jab now as it was on day one.

NHS chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, hailed the moment all adults became eligible as “a watershed” in the Covid fight.

More than 2.9 million people in the East Midlands have had their first dose of the life-saving vaccine and more than 2.2 million have now had their second dose.

The age-bracket milestone comes fewer than 200 days since the NHS made history by delivering the first Covid-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial to Maggie Keenan in Coventry.

Latest figures show the NHS in England has now delivered more than 60 million vaccinations.

Dr Sturrock said: “We’re in the final weeks of this historic drive to get everyone aged 18 and over their first Covid-19 vaccine. Extensive planning and the tireless hard work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccine programme an historic success.

“Now we are delivering a final push to protect the region and it is just as vital now as it was on day one of the programme to get yourself vaccinated. If you haven’t done so already, please play your part and come forward to make your first appointment or your second dose.

“We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the positive impact of the vaccines. If you’re offered the chance to bring forward your second jab, please do so and most importantly come forward for both appointments, and follow the tens of millions who have already got themselves this essential protection from Covid-19.”

When invited, people will be able to book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centres, pharmacies or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service.