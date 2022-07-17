Gadgeteers are go  at Rasen Library

Library manager Kay Turnbull with young 'Gadgeteers' Jack (3) and Penny (6) Dobson

After signing up for the Gadgeteers challenge, young readers got the change to make their own gadget.

Two of the first new Gadgeteers were Jack Dobson (3) and older sister Penny (6).

Jack made a transmitter, which was good at finding things, while Penny made a gadget that would make her dreams come true.

Library manager Kay Turnbull said: “It was lovely to see the children sign up for the challenge and be so creative with their gadgets. We look forward to following their progress and welcoming them back to our other events over the summer.”

The Summer Reading Challenge, presented by The Reading Agency, is delivered in partnership with public libraries and funded by Arts Council England.

The Challenge encourages children aged 4 to 11 to enjoy the benefits of reading for pleasure over the summer holidays.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge has been created in partnership with Science Museum Group and illustrated by top children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford.

There is plenty of time to sign up for the challenge, just call into the library to find out more.

A series of special Wednesday events is also planned, starting on July 27 from 2pm to 3pm with ‘Fun with Food’.

Other events are: August 3 – Windpower and Colour Experiments, with science author Ann Dale; August 10 – Make it Move; August 17 – Fashion; August 24 – Time Travel; August 31 – Let’s Make Music.

There will be an additional event – Mad Scientists - led by members of The Broadbent Theatre on Tuesday, August 9.

Places are limited at these events, so call in to the library to book a place.