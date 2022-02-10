The white Ford Transit minibus was taken overnight between 5pm on Wednesday, February 9, and 8am on Thursday, February 10, from the Drill Hall premises on Ropery Road, which is home to Gainsborough’s Royal Air Force Air Cadet’s unit, serving 12 to 20-year-olds in the local area.

The external premises was broken into with the gates being forced open and damaged, leading to the squadron’s minibus being stolen.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Air Cadets are partly funded by the RAF, things like the minibus are bought by the unit, largely through fundraising and charitable activities.

203 Gainsborough Squadron, Air Cadets minibus has been stolen

The vehicle, which is used to transport cadets and staff to various activities locally and even nationally is a critical asset to ensure the cadets get the most out of their experience with the RAF Air Cadets.

The Ford Transit minibus is plain white, a long wheelbase version with a distinctive black gloss grill area on the front.

Flt Lt Lee Chapman, Officer Commanding 203 Gainsborough Squadron, said: “It is a major blow to the unit and naturally to the cadets.

"At a time when we are recovering from Covid-19 and getting back to normality, this will have an additional impact.

"Why anyone would steal from an organisation that does so much to promote the values of citizenship and is there to develop our future generations is beyond me.”

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a report that a white minibus has been stolen from outside Drill Hall in Ropery Road at around 2.30am to 3am on February 10.

"The gates of the premises appear to have been forced.

"We have now launched an investigation and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam or CCTV footage of a man in dark clothing approaching the van and driving it away.

"The incident was reported to us at 7.42am on Thursday, February 10.

"If you can help with our investigation please contact 101 quoting incident number 65 of February 10.”