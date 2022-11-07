Gainsborough Beer Festival is returning to Gainsborough Old Hall

The event is organised by the Gainsborough CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) group and visitors will get the chance to try an excellent selection of beers as well as ciders and perries.

John Platt, Gainsborough CAMRA, said: “This is our 12th event but the first since 2019 because of Covid restrictions.

"All previous events have been very successful and have attracted a large number of visitors from both Gainsborough and many other parts of the country.

"Our event is held in an historic English Heritage building, Gainsborough Old Hall being a 15th century manor house, and the setting in the Great Hall is unrivalled in our view for a beer festival.

“Customers will be able to enjoy a choice of 50 real ales, and the selection this year includes at least 15 which have never been seen in Gainsborough before, with a range of styles and strengths available.

"There will also be 14 different ciders on sale with some interesting flavours, together with white and rose wine and Prosecco. Soft drinks are free of charge for drivers.

"Gainsborough Old Hall will be providing hot and cold food at all sessions and there will be a quiz with beer prizes on Thursday evening.”

The festival is open from 7pm to 10.30pm on Thursday, November 17, and from noon to 10.30pm on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19.

Michael Grundy, site manager at English Heritage’s Gainsborough Old Hall, said: “This event is being run by the local CAMRA branch and we are really pleased to be able to run the festival with them after the pandemic and for the first time since Gainsborough Old Hall came into our care.

"We have an interesting range of suppliers joining us for what promises to be a fun two days.”

There will also be entertainment from local bands and artists.

Entry is free at all times and further details, including the preliminary beer list, are available at www.gainsborough.camra.org.uk or at Gainsborough Camra on Facebook.

