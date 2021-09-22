Gainsborough boy received letter from the Queen after his drawing wins competition

Scott Kami, 11, entered the competition while he was a pupil at St George's Church of England Community Primary School on Lindsey Close, Gainsborough.

The competition asked the pupils to create a London-themed piece of artwork, and Scott decided to draw a picture of Her Majesty The Queen, which took him 30 hours to complete.

Scott, along with nine other children, were chosen as winners and their prize was a trip to London in June.

Scott Kami with his winning drawing of the Queen and the letter he received from Balmoral Castle

During their trip, Scott got the chance to see all the sights and attractions, including Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

And the group also went on the London Eye and for a boat trip along the River Thames.

Sarah Green, Scott’s mum, said: “Scott was very excited to win and absolutely loved his day out with the school and made memories to last a lifetime.”

However, Sarah wanted to make Scott’s achievement extra special so she sent a copy of Scott’s drawing to the Queen.

Sarah said: “I forwarded the picture via email to Windsor Castle and they asked me to send it to the Queen and on Saturday, September 18, a letter arrived in the post with the royal crest.

“I shouted him down and he was so excited while opening it and it was a letter from Balmoral Castle from the Queen's lady in waiting.”

Scott, who now attends The Gainsborough Academy, has always been artistic and Sarah says he wants to become an animator when he is older.

Scott’s favourite subjects at school, apart from art, are maths and physical education.

She said: “We are so super proud of him. He is a very talented young boy and spends hours on his art work.

“He likes to draw all different things, from doodles to portraits.”

When he is not busy drawing, Scott might be found playing football or video games.