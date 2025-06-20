Sunshine, smiles, and a sense of togetherness filled the air as Gainsborough played host to a truly unforgettable weekend.

Held across multiple vibrant town centre locations, including the new Baltic Mill green space, Elswitha Green, Richmond Park, and the bustling Market Place, the festival brought families, friends, and visitors together for a day of music, movement, and magic.

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Matt Boles attended the event with his family. He thanked all artists, volunteers, vendors, and residents for making the day such a joyful success. He said: “This festival was about celebrating the heart of our community – and the heart of Gainsborough beat loud and proud this weekend.

“From the laughter in the parks to the streets, we saw what happens when people come together to go with the flow – and it was magic.”

With the sun beaming down, festival-goers of all ages enjoyed a rich and colourful programme of activities – from zorbing and go-karts to bouncy play zones, live street art, hands-on creative workshops and street entertainers.

Children and adults alike were immersed in graffiti art sessions and vibrant crafting corners, while local and international artists captivated the crowd with dynamic and interactive performances.

Alaya Sethi, eight, was among those who soaked up the fun at this year’s Go Festival. She attended the event with her parents Judit and Junaid. Alaya said: “I really enjoyed it. The best bit was when I danced but I have enjoyed decorating a bag. And a made a little windmill.”

Her mum Judit added: “It’s good that my daughter can come and perform and take part in lots of activities.”

Daniel Henderson, who is originally from Gainsborough, travelled from Blackburn for the event, with his children Ernie, seven, and Eddie, four.

He said: “We’ve come to Go Festival because my sister runs the G Town Dance Crew. The event has been great and the kids are enjoying the activities including the inflatables.” The town was transformed into a canvas of creativity, as Gainsborough’s open spaces pulsed with energy, colour, and community spirit.

Zoe Owen from Gainsborough brought her three children to the event, Thea, nine, Elliot, 13, and Louie, six.

Zoe said: “The boys have loved taking part in the Urban Canvas painting. And they wanted to see the graffiti artists too.”

Her daughter Thea added: “It’s been great, I have just performed on the big stage as I am in Rhythm and Movement.”

Catherine from UrbanCanvas, was among the attractions on the day, getting people involved and creative.

She said: “We do lots of different workshops but here it’s about getting the kids involved in using paint and moving paint around – we’ve had them bursting paint-filled balloons and using remote controlled cars and at the end of it we get a kind of Jackson Pollock-esque creation.”

Market Place shops were buzzing with activity, boosted by festival footfall, and the scent of delicious food filled the streets – with highlights including a venison stand and Nikki’s cheesecake stand. Musicians and dancers kept the rhythm flowing throughout the day, while families joined in spontaneous singalongs and dance-offs, all set to the backdrop of Gainsborough’s beautiful historic setting.

Acts and entertainment on the day included Fish Boy by 2Faced Dance, a poignant and joyful adventure for all ages; audiences were encouraged to participate in ‘Encounters’ a visually stunning performance which explored human connection through simple props; The Rotary Club organised a Duck Trail through town and had Pedal Car Racing; Talking Birds brought The Whale, a storytelling space within a giant tin whale; and Trinity on Tour and Immersion Arts presented The Wind in the Willows in Richmond Park.

Chairperson of Gainsborough Multicultural Group, Abiola Akinsola-Obatolu, had a stall at Go Festival and said she had been busy having a great time meeting lots of people at the event.

She said: “We’ve engaged with lots of wonderful people, getting people involved in lots of fun games – it’s been amazing.”

Abiloa said she had also been busy promoting the group’s community event on July 12, at X-Church, Gainsborough, where there will be a celebration of culture, creativity and community, featuring musicians, comedians and lots more.

This year’s theme was ‘Go With the Flow’ and marks another milestone in Gainsborough’s journey to becoming a hub of creativity, inclusivity, and community-led transformation.

Crowds came out to support the wonderful school performance from Queen Elizabeth High School, The Gainsborough Academy, G Town Dance Crew and Rhythm in Movement.

Huge thanks to Arts Council England, Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough Town Council, Gainsborough Rotary Club and 203 Gainsborough Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

1 . Go Festival 2025 This year’s theme was ‘Go With the Flow’ Photo: West Lindsey District Council

2 . Go Festival 2025 Brother and sister, Logan and Emily Toward, played an acoustic set Photo: West Lindsey District Council

3 . Go Festival 2025 203 Gainsborough Squadron RAF Air Cadets Photo: West Lindsey District Council

4 . Go Festival 2025 Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed a rich and colourful programme of activities Photo: West Lindsey District Council