The campaign was launched in December last year across West Lindsey District Council’s social media platforms, encouraging users to tag their favourite businesses and say why they deserve to be Business of the Week.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of independent businesses, helping them reach new audiences and to strengthen West Lindsey’s ‘Think Local’ message.

Each week, the business with the most mentions is crowned Business of the Week and also receives a free copy of ‘The Retail Champion – 10-steps to retail success’ by Clare Bailey, one of the most well-known and respected retail experts in the UK.

Business of the Week winners get a free copy of ‘The Retail Champion – 10-steps to retail success’ by Clare Bailey

Since it launched, Remember This and Don Woods Flooring, both in Gainsborough, have been named winners.

Remember This is a tattoo and piercing studio in Trinity Street.

After the win, Remember This posted on Facebook: “Thank you, we are very proud to receive 'business of the week'. Thank you to all that recommended us. We appreciate all your support.”

Clare Bailey, founder of the Retail Champion, said: “I think this is a great initiative that is fun and engages the customer, but more importantly it gets businesses using social media and experiencing the positive benefit that can have on reaching and engaging with customers.”

So far, nearly 130 nominations have been made with some wonderful comments showing their support.

Business of the Week is running weekly on West Lindsey District Council’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

All you need to do is look out for their weekly post on a Wednesday and tag your favourite business for them to be in with a chance to win. If you’re a business, you can tag yourself and encourage your customers to tag you too.