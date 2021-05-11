Gainsborough businesses ready to welcome customers back through their doors

And the restaurants and cafes at Marshalls Yard in Gainsborough are among those gearing up to welcome diners back indoors following the easing of restrictions from Monday, May 17, with Costa, Prezzo, Cream and the Cupcake Cafe all re-opening their indoor dining areas.

Charlotte Toplass, tenant liaison executive, said: “The latest easing of restrictions is fantastic news for the cafes and restaurants here at Marshall’s Yard who are now all preparing to welcome back indoor diners in a safe and secure setting.

“Prezzo, Costa, Cupcake Cafe and Cream have all either been closed or have been unable to operate properly for such a long time now and it will be great to see local people back out supporting their local food operators.”

Ready to welcome diners back indoors

The Lincolnshire Otter in Somerby Way are also excited to welcome back its customers.

A post on its Facebook page said: “We have been working extremely hard to get our business ready for the summer months, after months of decorating, cleaning and gardening things are taking shape.”

And parents are now able to take their children to Play World.

A post on Play World Gainsborough’s Facebook page said: “During lockdown Play World has been fully refurbished. We have upgraded the play equipment by adding a new spiral slide and added a specific area for babies and pre walkers. The dedicated area for under fours also remains on site.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Play World when we open on May 17.

"Don't forget to book your slot at www.playworldgainsborough.co.uk to ensure you have a spot booked for the day and time you want to attend.

However it is bad news for cinema and theatre fans as Trinity Arts Centre will remain closed until September, however you can still watch performances online.