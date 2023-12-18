A Gainsborough cafe is celebrating its 15th year in the town.

Mette with her scones in Cream Cafe which has now been open for 15 years

Mette Robinson opened Cream Cafe in Marshall’s Yard in December 2008.

Mette, who is originally from Denmark, moved to England 24 years ago after meeting husband Michael.

One of Mette’s specialities in the scone and she has perfected her recipe over the years.

She said: “Scones are traditionally a British thing, so it took me a bit of time to get the recipe right.

“I must have gone through about 50 different recipes before I landed on the right one.

“There was a lot of mess in the kitchen, it was a bit trial and error and my family had to try a lot of different types of scones.

“I’ve added it up and we have sold roughly about 100,000 of them in the 15 years we have been open – which is amazing.

“I’m so pleased that people appreciate them.

“If anyone wants to give them a try to see what all the fuss is about, then please pop in.”

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “Cream was one of the first independent businesses to open at our brilliant shopping centre.

“Marshall’s Yard celebrated it’s 16-year anniversary since opening earlier this year and Cream has been with us on most of that journey.

“The café has been a hit with customers for a very long time, and Mette’s scones really are delicious. If you visit the centre I’d highly recommend popping into the café to taste them for yourself.”

And when it comes to enjoying a scone, Mette says classic is the best.

She said: “I would keep it simple and top them with strawberry jam and clotted cream.”

Cream Café specialises in serving homemade fresh food, cakes and drinks, made from quality produce mainly sourced locally and with the environment firmly in mind.

Customers will find a great selection of breakfasts, lunches, cakes and snacks - including vegan and gluten free choices as well as a healthy children's menu.

There is also a wide selection of hot and cold beverages, including Italian style coffees, fresh smoothies and milkshakes as well as a choice of alcoholic beverages.