Gainsborough car dealership recognised with award for its high customer satisfaction

Car dealership, Evans Halshaw Ford Gainsborough has been recognised by Reputation, a global leader in reputation experience management, with its 800 Award.

The Reputation’s 800 Award highlights businesses that put customer experience at the very core of their strategy, and are driven by the voice of the customer to succeed.

Evans Halshaw had 30 of its dealerships recognised with the 2023 800 Award, including the Lea Road location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Businesses that win the 800 Award consistently collect, understand and apply any and all feedback so that they can make data-driven decisions to ensure that the customer will have the best possible experience.

Evans Halshaw Ford in Gainsborough

Kim Costello, chief customer officer at Evans Halshaw, said: “We are incredibly proud that Evans Halshaw Ford Gainsborough has received the 800 Award from Reputation.com for the exceptional customer satisfaction experienced at this dealership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates in Lincolnshire.

“Across Evans Halshaw, our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-centric business, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to earning this award year after year."

To determine 800 Award winners, Reputation pulls a list of the Reputation Scores for every business location on the Reputation platform. Those that are honoured will have achieved a score of 800 or higher due to their focus on high customer satisfaction throughout the past year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave Mingle, global head of CX at Reputation, said: “We congratulate Evans Halshaw Ford Gainsborough on its dedication to prioritising customer satisfaction over the past year, as evidenced by the 800 Award honours given to 30 Evans Halshaw dealerships.

“Strong customer experiences are at the core of consistent business growth, we are thrilled to see that Evans Halshaw is committed to listening to and taking action on customer feedback to make meaningful improvements."