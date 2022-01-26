Serenity House, in North Warren Road, Gainsborough, was visited for an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in August 2021.

The overall rating of the care home was ‘inadequate’ and it was placed into special measures.

Serenity House is a residential care home providing personal care and it can support up to 15 people.

Serenity House care home in Gainsborough has closed following latest inspection

The CQC report said: “We looked for evidence that people were protected from abuse and avoidable harm.

“At the last inspection, this key question was rated as requires improvement. At this inspection this key question has now deteriorated to inadequate.

"This meant people were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm.

"People were not always protected from the risk of abuse.

"One person told us ‘[Person] was not nice to me and hits me. I told [staff] who made sure [person] stayed away from me.’ The person told us they felt unsafe when the other person was near them.

“The provider did not have robust systems in place to ensure safeguarding procedures were followed. The management and staff meeting minutes made reference to incidents of a safeguarding nature which resulted in harm or risk of harm and abuse. No action had been taken to reduce the risk of reoccurrence.

"We looked for evidence that service leadership, management and governance assured high-quality, person-centred care; supported learning and innovation; and promoted an open, fair culture.

“At the last inspection, this key question was rated as requires improvement. At this inspection, this key question has now deteriorated to inadequate.

"This meant there were widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership. Leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care. The provider failed to ensure there were enough staff deployed to meet people’s needs.”